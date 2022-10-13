Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced today a new efficient support system for farmers.

After the government session at which a new model for financial support of agriculture and rural development was adopted, the prime minister announced that electricity, heating and food must be available for everyone.

We have an obligation to help farmers overcome this crisis together, and to ensure stable food production for citizens, Kovacevski said.

The new model, he pointed out, was created according to the European model, it is more efficient and adapted to the challenges brought by the crisis. There is no reduction, but, as he emphasized, more efficient distribution of funds.