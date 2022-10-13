According to the latest report of the EC, there is no serious commitment to reforms in Macedonia, says the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, the report notes ad hoc solutions instead of systemic reforms of the legislation.

Namely, this can be noted in the allowing of neo-fascist centers in all Macedonian cities and historical revisionism. The EC clearly notes that decisive efforts are needed to build dynamics for reforms and move forward in the process of negotiations with the EU. A special focus is needed to ensure the effective implementation of the existing legislation, instead of launching ad hoc initiatives, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party also adds that the Report notes the arbitrariness of (Talat) Xhaferi, and the irresponsibility in the Parliament.