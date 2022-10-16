The report of the European Commission on the progress of Macedonia in its efforts to join the European Union, on the surface highlighted the lies of the current government that they are focused on the European agenda, said the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, responding to a reporter’s question.

Mickoski added that instead of reforms, the representatives of the government are focused on lying and stealing and signing treacherous agreements, which shows that in 35 chapters, not only is there no progress, but a regression has been noted.

This report is a typical example of all the lies of the government that they are focused on the European agenda. They are only focused on lying and stealing and signing treacherous contracts. And I guess in their matrix it represents progress towards the European Union. In contrast to the truth contained in the report, which shows that in 35 chapters regression has been noted, and this is really devastating for Macedonia, for the government, for all of us, Mickoski said.

He expressed the hope that soon this government will be a thing of the past and that Macedonia will be headed by a new government led by VMRO-DPMNE, which will lead the way to EU membership in the right way.