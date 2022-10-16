While the Macedonian institutions silently follow the developments in the domestic public regarding the opening of the Bulgarian associations with contradictory names and have almost no mechanism to deal with them, the Bulgarian bots on the Internet, unlike the Macedonian state, work tirelessly, writes “Sloboden Pecat”.

Namely, on the day when Kiril Pejcinovic was declared a saint by the head of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric HH Stefan on Saturday, Bulgarian computer hackers attacked the Internet encyclopedia Wikipedia. This latest stage of merciless Bulgarianization also affected the future Macedonian saint Kiril Pejcinovic, declaring him a Bulgarian religious figure.

In the information published by the Bulgarian internet bots on the English version of Wikipedia, which has now been forcibly modified, it is also stated that he is the founder of modern Bulgaria and that he is one of the historical figures who over time were involved in promoting the early Bulgarian revival. Wikipedia also states that Pejcinovic defended his “Macedonian” identity, speaking in Bulgarian in his native Bulgaria.

Commenting on these developments exclusively for “Sloboden Pecat”, Aleksandar Pejcinovski, who is actually a direct descendant of the Macedonian revivalist Kiril Pejcinovic, says that he is appalled by this matter, which he says he found out after talking to his friends.