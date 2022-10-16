The Government of the Republic of Macedonia held its 91st session today. At the session, the Draft Law on Financial Support of Socially Vulnerable Categories of Citizens for Dealing with the Energy Crisis, proposed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, was adopted.

The purpose of the Draft Law is to provide financial support of MKD 3,000 per month, for a period of four months, starting from the following month to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, in conditions of an energy crisis.