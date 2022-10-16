The government of Kovacevski and SDS shows a systemic disregard for the reform processes necessary for the EU. This is noted in the annual report of the EC. In the 6 key clusters, there is no better grade than in previous years. In each cluster, the state is considered moderately prepared, which is the same rating as in previous years, according to the party statement of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

This means that the Government did not take into account the recommendations from the European Union in the reports for 2020 and 2021. Macedonia with this Government has no progress in the judiciary, the fight against corruption and organized crime, the reform of the security services, the fight against terrorism, the economy, the free market and market freedoms, and so forth The report notes months of non-scheduled sessions on parliamentary issues in the Parliament showing a clear fear of debate in the Parliament, but also abuses of European false flag laws. From all this, it can be seen that the Government in Macedonia has the lowest degree of progress in a total of 35 positions, twice as many as those in which there is at least some degree of progress. But this self-righteous and arrogant government always wants to shift the blame to someone else. That’s why the deserter Kovacevski is deserting from answers to the report, justifying everything just so that their incompetence and lack of commitment to the process is not revealed. In a word, Kovacevski is wasting time and looking for an alibi, blaming the opposition for his own poor performance, VMRO-DPMNE points out.

That’s why Macedonia needs changes, the party added.