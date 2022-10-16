At the 4th session of the General Council of the Democratic Union for Integration, leader Ali Ahmeti proposed that the General Council authorizes the Party Election Commission to conduct intra-party elections, the party informs.

The General Council of the Democratic Union for Integration adopted the decision to call for elections and authorized the electoral party commission to organize the elections in the branches of the Youth Forum and in the Youth Forum as well as in all local sub-branches and branches of the Democratic Union for Integration in 2023.

The year 2023 is an election year in the Democratic Union for Integration in all local sub-branches and branches, except in the branches where the elections were held this year, while the 5th Electoral Congress of the DUI is expected to be held in the fall of 2023.