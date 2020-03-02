According to Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani, the report shows the EC’s confidence in our readiness and confirmation of the work done, ie that the country is moving in the right direction.

The release of today’s progress report shows that not only have we kept the European Commission’s confidence in our readiness but we have also increased it, which is extremely important not only for us, but also for the Member States, and is a confirmation of our work and a real indicator that the country is moving in the right direction, added Osmani.