The Macedonian MPs ended on Wednesday afternoon the discussion on the Draft-Law Amending the Law on Labor Relations, which is part of the set of laws related to the construction of Corridors 8 and 10a. Due to not having a quorum, the voting will be additionally scheduled.

Opposition MPs stood their ground that the amendments violate the rule of law because they enslave the workers, instead of liberating them. The ruling MPs, on their part, claimed that the amendments aim to make the construction of infrastructure deemed of strategic and national interest more efficient and cheaper.

“Instead of explaining why are these amendments necessary, the Government wants to push the amendments with a European flag (a parliamentary procedure reserved exclusively for EU-related laws), without a debate at a parliamentary session. Adopting laws by a summary proceeding, under the “disguise” of the European flag is a crime and pure violence exerted by Kovacevski and Grubi on behalf of the European Union. This will seriously damage the Macedonian EU integration processes”, the opposition accuses.