The candidate for mayor of the municipality of Centar, Natasa Kotlar announced two new projects in Centar via social networks.

One is a free meal for every student from first to fourth grade, and the second project is installation of photovoltaics in all municipal institutions.

Free meal for every student in Centar from first to fourth grade. Students will receive a healthy meal a day with a special menu prepared by nutritionists. The benefits are: healthier children, equal conditions for children, more motivated children in education.