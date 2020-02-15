The Tefejuz wrestling club informed that one of the men killed in the brutal armed robbery in a casino north of Skopje this morning was its member Bunjamin Nuishi.

Nuishi (20) was working as a guard in the casino that was attacked by four armed robbers. They machine-gunned a Kosovan citizen and then bludgeoned Nuishi to death, before fleeing with the money from the cash register. The police is still working to capture the attackers, and given the proximity to Kosovo, they are believed to have fled the country.