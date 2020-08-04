A 38 year old woman from Skopje has been charged with joining the Islamic State. Prosecutors say she travelled to Syria twice during which time she joined with ISIS.

She was eventually deported by the Turkish authorities to Macedonia in March. During the peak of the Syrian war, Macedonia adopted a law that banned its citizens from joining foreign armies and paramilitary forces. It’s estimated that about 150 Macedonian citizens, most of them ethnic Albanians, joined ISIS.