With February almost over, another vaccine announcement is about to be broken. The Zaev regime and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced that a significant quantity of Chinese vaccines will arrive by the end of the month. But yesterday Filipce confirmed that that will not happen.

So far, Macedonia only has 8,000 Pfizer vaccines donated by Serbia. No commercial contracts have came through yet, with Western or Eastern manufacturers. Zaev and Filipce initially shunned China and Russia, insisting they will only purchase Western produced vaccines, but after this failed, they did a quick u-turn and began courting the two Eastern manufacturers.