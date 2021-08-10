Most of the fires in the country have been contained and put under control. The fire is still active in the area of the Berovo village of Budinarci, which is partially under control, and the Municipality of Saraj is seeking an Army aircraft to help put out the fire over the village Raovic.

According to the Crisis Management Center, the fire that started on August 2 is still active in the area of the village of Budinarci. Firefighters from Slovenia and Austria are present on the field. The fire is partially under control, and the teams are working on extinguishing it.