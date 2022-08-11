Macedonia recorded its first suspected case of monkeypox on Wednesday after a person from Kicevo presented with lesions, one of the most common symptoms of the disease. Samples were collected and taken to the Public Health Institute to be analyzed, health authorities said.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases recommended the introduction of isolation/quarantine measures, i.e. home or hospital isolation for suspected monkeypox cases until they are tested, isolation of confirmed cases until the end of the disease or healing of the rash, as well as daily epidemiological contact tracing of confirmed monkeypox cases during the 21-day incubation period.

In the meantime, the Institute of Public Health is checking the sample for testing the suspected monkeypox case.

