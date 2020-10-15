EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi tested negative for the second time and will end his quarantine.

My COVIDー19 test came back negative today, same as all the tests I have had over the past 10 days. I am therefore no longer self-isolating and am resuming activities, with full respect of public health guidelines. Stay safe!, Varhelyi tweeted.

He began to quarantine after a staff member was tested positive, shortly after the Commissioner visited the Balkan candidate countries to present the latest progress reports.