The Healthcare Ministry reported that 14 patients died over the past day from coronavirus infection. Seven more deaths were filed in today’s report, even though the occurred in September and earlier in October but their deaths were not reported at the time.

Six of the deceased were from Skopje and two from Veles. Their ages ranged from 22 to 90. The Ministry also reported 395 newly diagnosed cases – out of 3,595 tests that were conducted.