Reporters in Veles filmed activists from a ruling party in Veles as they kept their party office open on the day of official electoral silence.

Parties are forbidden from campaigning on Saturday and on Sunday until the close of the polling station. But a number of similar violations from the ruling parties were reported today. Due to the strict election laws, Republika is banned from publishing the name of the party involved.

In the video, the activists are seen drinking alcohol in their office and when asked by the press what they are doing, they insisted that they didn’t know they are violating the law and that the office had to be closed.