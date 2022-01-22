epa09063438 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 09 March 2021. Due to the continuous increase in the number of newly infected people with COVID-19, North Macedonia Government will declare new curfew next two weeks starting from 10 March 2021.The curfew will begin at 10pm until 5am in the morning every day, including two weekends. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Healthcare Ministry informed that 16 patients died over the past day from the coronavirus infection. The ages of the deceased ranged from 61 to 84. This is a high death toll – so far, the current wave of the pandemic that started after New Year had a high infection rate but the death rate remained relatively low.

Additional five patients who died in the first half of January, but their deaths were not reported at the time, were included in the report. Ten of the total 21 deaths in today’s report were of fully vaccinated patients.

The Ministry also reported that the past day set another near record of new infections. Of the 7,219 tests that were conducted, 1,913 came back positive. The number of active cases rose over 20,000 with this report.