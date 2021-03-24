Seventeen patients died of Covid-19 during the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informs. Among them is a 23 year old patient – one of the youngest victims of the epidemic in Macedonia.

Eight of the deaths were in Skopje and two in Prilep. Deaths were also reported in Stip, Kocani, Kumanovo, Ohrid, Kicevo, Kriva Palanka and Vinica. The total toll of the epidemic now stands at 3,545.

The Ministry also reported 1,347 new cases of the illness, out of 4,096 tests that were conducted. Half of the new cases are in Skopje. Kumanovo has 90 new cases, Prilep – 85 and Veles – 61. The total number of active cases is now estimated at over 16,000. Again about half are in Skopje, Prilep has just under a thousand, Kumanovo, Kavadarci and Ohrid are over 600 cases and Veles and Bitola are over 500.