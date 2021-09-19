The Healthcare Ministry reported 23 deaths and 365 newly infected patients over the past day.

The deceased were aged between 45 and 95. Eight deaths were reported in the capital Skopje and three in Veles. The total death toll of the pandemic is now estimated at 6,460.

The 365 new cases were found in a high number of over 4,000 tests. The number of active cases is estimated to hold steady, at 13,000. Skopje has over 5,800 active cases, followed by Tetovo and Kumanovo with around 1,000 cases and Ohrid, Strumica, Gostivar, Struga and Kicevo in the 400-600 range.