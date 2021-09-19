An entire class in the Vera Ciriviri – Trena elementary school in Skopje’s Karpos district was ordered into isolation after eight of the 25 pupils and the teacher tested positive to the coronavirus.

Since this is a class that attended middle school, the pupils were in contact with other teachers as well, prompting fears that the spread will be larger.

This seems to be the second case of spread of the virus in a school, after the Government ordered that nearly all elementary and high schools begin with in-person classes on September 1st. Earlier this week, over 100 pupils in Turkish language classes in Ohrid were ordered to isolate after teachers tested positive, but it’s still not clear whether the virus spread in the school.