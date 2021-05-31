Five patients died of Covid and three new cases were diagnosed, the Healthcare Ministry reported. The daily report marks the first time the two metrics have been in single digits for months, and also a rare case where the number of newly diagnosed cases is below the number of deaths.

The deceased patients were from Skopje (aged 72), Radovis (81), Tetovo (69), Stip (50) and Probistip (72). The total death toll of the epidemic is now 5,413.

Given the low number of new cases over the past weeks, the number of active cases is down to 1,150.