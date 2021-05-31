The Zaev family is pushing its company SV Invest toward bankruptcy, in an attempt to cover up the growing coal mining scandal in Bitola, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski. Last week VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski revealed a police report prepared based on a statement from the owner of a coal mining company from Bitola, who said that Zoran Zaev’s brother Vice Zaev was blackmailing him and ordering him to give up on a major contract with the state owned REK Bitola power plant in favor of SV Invest.

After the company owner refused to give up the contract or pay a bribe of 250,00) EUR, REK Bitola manager Vasko Kovacevski cancelled his contract and later awarded a portion of the contract to SV Invest.

SV Invest had its profits rise by 50, then 100, then 200 percent as Zaev was in power. In 2019 it earned 2.5 million EUR pre tax. But now it is filing for bankruptcy over an alleged debt of 250,000 EUR. It is obvious that this is an attempt to shut down this company so that the regime officials can disguise their own ties to the crime in REK Bitola, Arsovski said.

The nominal owner of SV Invest is Stole Cifligaroski, a businessman close to the Zaev family.