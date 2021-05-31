Zoran Zaev used broad terms such as “our army” during his remarks today linked to the large NATO led military exercise that takes place in the region.
The maneuvers include troops from the United States, Greece and Bulgaria – who Zaev referred to as our friends, despite the on-going blockade of Macedonia’s EU accession talks by Bulgaria.
With our membership in NATO we are no longer alone and (North) Macedonia will not be isolated from the world. As part of the powerful NATO family we are an inseparable part of the security shield of the strongest military alliance and a factor of stability in the region, Zaev insisted during his remarks at the Krivolak army range.
Comments are closed for this post.