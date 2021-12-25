Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce said that there will be no new restrictions after the first omicron variant case was identified in Macedonia, in a patient who arrived from the United Kingdom. The patient is being treated at home there are no plans to quarantine the other passengers on the plane.

Meanwhile, the Ministry informed that eight patients died over the past day from coronavirus infection. Their ages ranged from 47 to 83. Additional seven patients, who died in late November and December, were reported by the Ministry after their deaths were not registered at the time.

A total of 266 new cases were diagnosed out of 4,572 tests. The number of active cases across the country is estimated at 4,719.