The Healthcare Ministry informed that 12 patients died over the past day from coronavirus infection, but also that 10 additional deaths are added to today’s registry – these patients died during September. There is no explanation why the deaths were not given in the original daily reports.

The ages of the 12 patients who died over the past day range between 49 and 94. Six were from Skopje and two from Kavadarci. The ages of the group of 10 patients who died during September range from 52 to 88. Again six were from Skopje and two from Kumanovo. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia is now estimated at 6,668.

The Ministry also informed that 494 citizens were newly diagnosed with the illness, out of 3,425 tests. The number of active cases rose to just over 12,000.