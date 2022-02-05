Ten patients died of the coronavirus infection over the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. The deceased wre aged bgtween 61 and 89.

The Ministry also reported that six patients, who died over the past month, but were not included in the daily reports at the time, are included in today’s report. Their ages ranged between 57 and 82. Three of the 16 deceased patients were fully vaccinated.

Of the 5,693 tests conducted during the past day, 1,500 came back positive. 195 of them were re-infections. The total number of active cases is estimated at 13,726.