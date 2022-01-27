A man shared the tragic story of his wife, who died of Covid, and the body was robbed while in hospital. The emotional revelation, shared on the popular “Jadi Burek” call-in show shocked the pubilc, and the host, Janko Ilkovski, was unable to continue with the program.

The man descibed how his wife was hospitalized with heart and kidney issues, but was assigned to a room where a patient with Covid was also kept. She was discharged after the mistake was realized, but it was too late.

After an attempt of treatment at home, she was hospitalized at an infectious ward, where she passed from Covid. When the family came to claim the body, they realized that her phone and golden jewellery were gone.