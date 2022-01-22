Due to the spining coronavirus infection rate in Macedonia, Kosovo urgently decided to impose a strict border regime.

Starting today, the country will ban Macedonian citizens from entering unless they have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine, or two doses and a PCR test. Unvaccinated people need to submit a PCR test and a doctor’s note proving they have health reasons to avoid the vaccine.

Minors are exempt from this decision, as are passengers who merely transit through Kosovo for less than three hours.