Due to the spining coronavirus infection rate in Macedonia, Kosovo urgently decided to impose a strict border regime.
Starting today, the country will ban Macedonian citizens from entering unless they have received three doses of a coronavirus vaccine, or two doses and a PCR test. Unvaccinated people need to submit a PCR test and a doctor’s note proving they have health reasons to avoid the vaccine.
Minors are exempt from this decision, as are passengers who merely transit through Kosovo for less than three hours.
