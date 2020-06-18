After six months of trial, the Skopje Criminal Court is set to announce Thursday the verdict in the “Racket” case, where Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 and Katica Janeva are defendants. A number of material and verbal evidence was presented during the trial.

Due to huge public interest, the sentencing has been moved to the hall of the Supreme Court. Janeva Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, are charged with extorting 1,5 million EUR from businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, who Janeva pressured with money laundering charges. The third accomplice, Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, confessed to the allegations and received a sentence of three years in prison.

Jovanovski and Janeva in their closing arguments before the court pleaded not guilty and said that they did not commit the crime that they are charged with.