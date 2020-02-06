On the occasion of today’s speculation and spreading lies in the media about the arrest senior police officials who are alleged to be his close associates, Interior Minister Nake Culev announced that tomorrow he will file appropriate complaints to the Council on Media Ethics and the Council on Honor at AJM.

Not only do I understand this manipulative reporting as an attempt to undermine my reputation, integrity and professionalism, but it is also a manipulation with the public, which directly damages my personal credibility and the credibility of the Ministry of the Interior, Culev wrote Facebook.

At a press conference yesterday, Culev pointed out that the media is a partner in dealing with manipulation and fake news, but says he sees such a partnership solely through objective reporting based on arguments, and above all, information confirmed by relevant sources.