The Healthcare Ministry reported that 11 patients died over the past day from Covid-19. Three of the deceased were from Skopje and two from Delcevo. Their ages ranged between 41 and 84. The total death toll of the epidemic now stands at 2,592.

There were 100 newly diagnosed cases, from a relatively low number of tests that were conducted – 764. The Ministry estimates the number of currently active cases at 16,242.