Twelve patients died of Covid-19 during the past day. The Healthcare Ministry reports that three of them were from Skopje and two from Ohrid. Their ages ranged from 54 to 77. The total death toll of the epidemic is now at 2,571.

The Ministry also reported that 622 new cases were diagnosed – out of a total of 2,452 tests. Skopje has 300 new cases, followed by Kavadaci and Kumanovo with 29 each.

There are 16,964 active cases – 10,322 in Skopje and 706 in Tetovo. The report shows a continued decline in the number of active cases.