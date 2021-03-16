The Healthcare Ministry reports that 24 patients died of Covid-19 during the past day. The patients were aged between 46 and 80. Five deaths were reported in Prilep and three in Kavadarci, which remains the hardest hit cities in the on-going wave of the epidemic. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 3,364.

The Ministry also informed that 999 new cases of the illness were diagnosed – out of a total of 3,627 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases rose to 11,889 – half of them in Skopje, 805 in Prilep and 638 in Kavadarci.

In a weekly report issued by the Institute for Public Health, it reports that the number of cases rose by over 22 percent in the past week compared to the prior week, to a total of 5,456 cases. The number of reported deaths – 129 – is 2.3 times more than during the previous week.

Cases were diagnosed in 34 towns and cities, and an average of 23.9 percent of the tests came back positive – same as last week. The Institute declared 2,737 patients as “cured”, after they had two negative coronavirus tests after previously contracting the virus.