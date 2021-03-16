The Union of Women of VMRO-DPMNE announced that it stage a protest in front of the Ministry of Health on Saturday, March 20, at 11 am in order to support the mother Jildiz Veapovska, who had three organs removed during a C-section.

We call on you to raise your voice against the injustices at a protest on Saturday, March 20 at 11 am in front of the Ministry of Health, because we are all Jildiz and because the impunity of such tragic cases means their approval, said the Union of Women of VMRO-DPMNE.

The Union says that it is a protest for women and women’s rights.