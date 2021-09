The Healthcare Ministry reported one of the highest daily death tolls of the current wave of the pandemic – 41 patients died, including people aged 18, 23 and 31. 23 of the deaths were reported in the capital Skopje, four were in Tetovo and three each in Kumanovo and Kicevo. The total death toll of the pandemic is now estimated at 6,437.

There were also 539 cases newly diagnosed out of 5,589 tests. The number of active cases rose slightly to 13,261.