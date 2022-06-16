It is too much, daughter Panovska awards tenders to father Panovski, and the institutions are silent, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The Clinic for Hematology, where the director is Irena Panovska Stavridis, awarded a tender to the wholesaler Dr. Panovski, owned by the father of the director of Hematology. The contract signed on June 6 this year weighs 900,000 euros.

This is not the first contract that Dr. Panovski gets from his daughter. The Anti-Corruption Commission opened a case a few years ago, which still has not been resolved,over tenders in the amount of 3 million euros that were awarded by the daughter Panovski.

Procurement contracts concluded by the wholesaler Dr. Panovski, owned by the father of Irina Panovska Stavridis, director of the Hematology Clinic from the same clinic, is a pure conflict of interest, and stinks of corruption.

The daughter Panovska as a director has a complete insight in the public procurement procedures and there is a doubt that she can influence the selection of a company with which a procurement contract will be concluded.

Additionally, daughter Panovska can give father Panovski an advantage over other potential bidders by informing him in advance about essential matters related to the procurement procedure.

The Anti-Corruption Commission, which has been silent for 3 years about nepotism and corruption in the Hematology Clinic, should immediately continue the proceedings, and the Public Prosecutor should open a case for potential crimes, said the opposition party.

