What is hidden behind the suspension of the prosecutor for organized crime Vilma Ruskovska and under what pressures that decision was made, for now the cards are not fully revealed to the public, writes NetPress in an analysis of the scandalous suspension of the prosecutor who is prosecuting several high-ranking officials of SDSM and DUI.

Although Ruskovska indicated in a short statement that she does not doubt that there were pressures behind her suspension, she refused to speak openly about it, so that, as she stated, she would not end up in court for defamation. But she mentioned that there is a political background at play and mysteriously indicated that the developments were not led by the current government?

But at the same time, Ruskovska revealed that she was suspended just a week before the hearing of witnesses in the “Technical Examination Center Besa Trans” case, which involves the Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski as the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The procedural actions in the investigation of the Spasovski case, which may lead to criminal charges against the most powerful man in the government and in the SDSM, still provide a different perspective for Ruskovska’s suspension.

Since May of this year, the basic public prosecutor’s office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption has been investigating why the Ministry of Internal Affairs kept the decision to temporarily ban the work of the “Via Komerc” technical examination station, where the “Besa Trans” bus that caught fire in Bulgaria was examined, in a drawer for months.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, has not yet explained as to why he kept in a drawer for three and a half months the decision for a temporary ban on work of the “Via Komerc” technical examination station and signed it three days after the tragedy of the “Besa Trans” bus, which caught fire on the highway in Bulgaria.

In addition to the head of the Financial Police, Arafat Muaremi, and the director of the Directorate for Protection and Rescue, Bekim Maksuti, from DUI, against whom Ruskovska is conducting investigative actions, it seems that the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski, could have a personal interest in her suspension.

Vice Zaev, who is part of the investigation into the racket in REC Bitola and who is listed in the criminal charges for crime and blackmail of 250 thousand euros, is also interested in the suspension of Ruskovska.

The antagonism of the Zaev family with Ruskovska does not end with Vice. In an operation to prevent drug smuggling led by the US DEA, Aleksandar Usilkovski, personal driver of Trajce Zaev, cousin of Zoran Zaev, was arrested. Marijuana worth 800 thousand euros was found during the search of the van. The shipment of marijuana came from the Medica 420 company from Bitola, a company that is directly connected to the Zaev family, Trajce and Vice.

Then the prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska said that the action was disrupted and someone from the Ministry of the Interior informed the dealers that they would be arrested.

However, cases of economic crime and corruption and of high-ranking officials from the current government are being conducted in the Prosecutor’s Office, although Ruskovska tried to deny any connection with pressure from the government. Here, for example, are the cases for the former general secretaries of this Government, Dragi Raskovski and Muhamed Zeqkri. But the “inaccurate” denial, of the involvement of the “current government” intentionally or not, casts even more doubt behind this whole drama, in which political powerful people undoubtedly play a key role.