The Public Prosecutor’s office named a prosecutor whose task will be to support the work of the State Anti-Corruption Commission (DKSK).

DKSK has the right to investigate allegations of corruption and conflict of interest, but can only recommend to the prosecutors to investigate their findings and can’t impose this. DKSK director Biljana Ivanovska has complained that most of their investigations reach a dead end after being submitted to the prosecutors.

The Government is currently hard pressed to deliver results in the fight against corruption after unprecedented public criticism from the US, EU and UK embassies. This idea, to have a designated prosecutor who will work on DKSK cases, is one of the measures that are urgently being drawn up.