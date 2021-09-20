Blerim Ahmeti, one of the organizers of the Tetovo protests who demanded accountability from the Government for the catastrophic hospital fire, has begun a hunger strike.

Ahmeti was arrested on Friday, as the police cracked down on the hundreds of protesters who were trying to rally in front of the DUI party office near Tetovo. He is supposed to be detained in the Sutka prison in Skopje for eight days.

Warden Filip Andov said that the prisoner has informed the guards that he is entering in a hunger strike. “We are conducting examinations of his health condition”, Andov said.