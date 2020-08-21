Deutsche Welle in Macedonian, normally an outspoken pro-SDSM outlet, published a depressing account of the new coalition between SDSM and DUI, saying that it will unlikely result in reforms and bring hope for the future.

Remember the enthusiasm in 2017 when SDSM and DUI formed a Government after a decade of VMRO-DPMNE rule? The feeling of enthusiasm and hope that swept if not all, at least a good part of the society? Three years later, the news that the same two parties are extending their coalition is received with mixed emotions in which disappointment overwhelms the optimism, writes Boris Georgievski from Deutsche Welle.

His editorial refers to the coalition as “marriage of interest”, an “unstable government which will face the demons of the first SDSM – DUI term sooner or later”.