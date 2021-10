The people are never wrong, said former Prime Minister Emil Dimitriev from VMRO-DPMNE, congratulating the party on its big success in the local elections yesterday.

Macedonia is eternal, Dimitriev added in a social media post.

The comment is a spin on the famous remark former SDSM leader Branko Crvenkovski made after one of his electoral defeats at the hands of VMRO – “the people are right, even when they are wrong”.