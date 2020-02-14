I want to share some information, to tell you exclusively that SDSM wants to bring one million Africans to Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker Trajco Dimkov said at tonight’s parliamentary debate on the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office.
He warns the public about this government’s idea, which he says it plans to implement as a project by 2030.
Macedonia will then be called Macedonia Ethiopia. It is agreed to be done by 2030. I want to warn the Macedonian public and for this to remain a trace, Dimkov said.
