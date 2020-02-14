VMRO-DPMNE MP Vladimir Gjorcev spoke at the parliamentary debate on the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, who said that immoral offers, open blackmail, threats were happening in the legislature in recent days and weeks.

From this rostrum today a bunch of MPs were threatened with jail time and others were applauded, Gjorcev said.

According to the MP, Macedonia becomes hostage, as he said, to Zoran Zaev’s open sadism by all means, at any cost, to stay in power.