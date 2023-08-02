A confrontation erupted between two pro-government media officials today.

Journalist Borjan Jovanovski called out Marjan Zabrcanec, a former PR official in the Zaev regime and current coordinator of activities related to the Open Balkan initiative.

It is high time for the Government of RSM to decide whether the person Marjan Zabrcanec is in charge of the Open Balkan initiative, or if he’s an editor of several news outlets. The two positions don’t mix, Jovanovski said in a tweet.

While both Jovanovski and Zabrcanec strongly support the DUI-SDSM regime, they are apparently having misgivings over how its PR is organized. Zabrcanec has been rumored to be involved with some of the most outspoken pro-government news sites.