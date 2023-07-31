Answering the question by Sitel TV reporter as to how motivated are the medical teams for the transplantation of organs, professor doctor Svetozar Antovikj said:

“At the moment, there are four surgeons trained in transplantation of organs, we work together as a team. We involved two junior colleagues at the last transplantation. We aim to create another complete team for a short period of time that could work independently and perform both explantation and transplantation. The enthusiasm, however, has its limits. The transplantation programs are torturous as it is, not only for us but in the entire world. We conducted the last translation late in the night – again. We were summoned at 11 p.m., we worked until four in the morning. So, there are 30 people in the operating room (perfusionists, four instrumentalists, gastroenterologists, four anesthesiologists, and four surgeons), who get up in the middle of the night, and leave their families, especially the nurses. I think that enthusiasm has its limits and will end sooner or later. We have to find a way to motivate these teams.

In developed countries, they are very well paid, but we don’t want to talk about money. The doctors get their satisfaction in other ways – we are at least popular, tv shows, etc – but the rest of the personnel doesn’t get even that. Therefrom, we have to put the system on more solid grounds”, professor Antovikj said.