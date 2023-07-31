It is nice that DUI is preparing for the fall of this Government. They should, however, show a bit more courage and activate the resignations that they submitted to the PM on Sunday, so we can go on early elections and help the Macedonian citizens get rid of this criminal and corrupted Government”, writes VMRO-DPMNE in its Monday statement.

“We believe that the time spent in opposition will do good to both SDS and DUI, so they can reform and prepare a good defense for when they will be prosecuted for the crimes they committed this few years in power”, the party’s statement reads.