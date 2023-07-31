Another mega scandal related to Macedonian diplomacy and a result of the catastrophic personnel policies in Macedonian diplomacy and international relations. A very close friend of President Stevo Pendaroski, of the ex-foreign minister who signed the Prespa Agreement with Greece, Nikola Dimitrov, and of the current MoFA, Bujar Osmani, Goran Tsekov, Macedonian Ambassador to Japan conducted sexual harassment over several women working or related to the Embassy in Tokyo, for which he was reported many times during the past few years, VMRO-DPMNE reacts to the latest affair within the current Government.

A Japanese citizen turned on the alarm after she tried to report Tsekov’s behavior several times. What is really upsetting is that the same Ambassador simultaneously harassed his colleague in the Macedonian Embassy. She also reported Tsekov several times, but no one reacted!

Yet, the most shocking is the decision to punish the sexual predator only by returning him home.

“In serious countries, which are not ruled by anti-national elements like SDS and DUI, such a heavy offense would have been punished by stripping the offender of the ambassador status, at least, cessation of any relations with the MoFA, and resignations by the minister and all other officials who remained silent on the scandal for three months”, VMRO-DPMNE said.