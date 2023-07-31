For the future of our country, we are prepared to waive our MP mandates, the provisional government, and the ethnic Albanian PM. We will waive the entire political agreement with the coalition provided that the opposition votes for the constitutional amendments.

This is what Vice-PM Artna Grubi told the Kosovan T7 TV in an interview on Sunday, following his party’s leader’s statement that all DUI ministers and governmental officials submitted their resignations to PM Dimitar Kovachevski.

Grubi added that the decision – which is not sudden, it was announced in June, immediately after the opposition demanded that DUI leaves the government – to deposit our ministers’ resignations opens a path for the Macedonian opposition to vote for the constitutional amendments and, the Vice-PM thinks, is to the benefit of Macedonia’s integrations into the EU and to the benefit of all Macedonian citizens.